Norfolk woman cuts boyfriend with knife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman was arrested after she cut her Newport News boyfriend during a struggle on Oct. 21 of last year.

Newport News police say 46-year-old Joan Lee went to her boyfriend’s home in the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane after he told her not to.

Lee went into his home with a knife in her hand and at some point they had a “scuffle” that resulted in the victim being cut with the knife, according to police.

Lee was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, burglary, trespassing, stalking and abuse over a telephone.