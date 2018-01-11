Norfolk Sam’s Club closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sam’s Club is closing their Norfolk store location on E. Little Creek Road in addition to many more across the nation, according to a representative on Sam’s Club website.

The Norfolk location is no longer listed on the company’s website.

Sam’s Club posted to their Twitter on Thursday they decided to close a series of stores after a thorough review.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam’s Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

This comes after an announcement from Sam’s Club corporate owner, Walmart, stating they’re raising minimum wage and a giving a large number of employee’s bonuses following the new tax law.