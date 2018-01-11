Norfolk man killed in DUI crash in Tennessee; Suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) — A St. Louis man is facing charges for a crash in Memphis, Tennessee that killed a 23-year-old from Norfolk and injured eight others.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Macon Road east of Whitten Road.

A public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were going east on Macon when a pick-up truck hit an SUV, causing it to flip.

Donald Giamonco from St. Louis is charged with vehicular homicide, eight counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Connor Richards, 23 of Norfolk, was later identified as the victim killed in the crash. The 8 people who were injured are expected to be OK.

Giamonco is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on a $500,000 bond.