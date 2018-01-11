Manufacturing company to expand in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A machinery manufacturer is expanding its footprint in Chesapeake.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA) is adding 10,000 square feet to its North American headquarters at the Cavalier Industrial Park. The $10 million investment will create 26 new jobs and expand the company’s manufacturing operation in Hampton Roads.

“It is always gratifying to see a Virginia-headquartered manufacturing company expand and further strengthen this important sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Sumitomo could have made this investment at any one of its U.S. manufacturing operations, and we are grateful the company has secured its longevity in the Commonwealth. We are confident that Chesapeake and the Hampton Roads region will continue to provide a business climate and infrastructure that enables Sumitomo to thrive for another 30 years.”

The President and CEO of SMA cited the region’s proximity to the Port of Virginia, a highly skilled workforce and the city’s support among its reasons for deciding to expand its operations in Chesapeake.

