Man wanted in connection with Martinsville murder arrested in Franklin

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR/WAVY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder that happened in Martinsville last month.

Officials say they arrested 24-year-old Terrell Kiwon Martin just before 1 p.m. on Thursday in Franklin on Bolling Street.

On Dec. 30, police were called to the Valero station on Brookdale Road for a fight happening. When officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Tyron Herndon of Martinsville suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Martin is being charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm.