PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the 3800 block of Peach Orchard Circle.

Dispatchers say they received the 911 call at 7:53 p.m.

The male victim sustained an injury to his lower extremities, but it’s not considered to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available at this time.

