Man robbed during an OfferUp meet up

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men robbed another man Wednesday night after agreeing to purchase a cellphone he advertised on the app OfferUp.

Norfolk police say they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for the robbery in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue.

The victim told police the two men met him at the location to purchase the cellphone, but instead they took it from him and ran.

He attempted to chase after the two suspects, but retreated when they pointed a gun at him.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

If you know information about this incident or recognize the suspects, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The Norfolk Police Department is also reminding the public they created an “E-Commerce Exchange Zone” at each patrol division to use when meeting people to complete online purchases and transactions.

Exchange zones are under 24-hour surveillance and are free to use at any time.