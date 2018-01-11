Man gets 6 years for involvement in deadly robbery gone wrong in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man involved in a deadly 2016 shooting incident at a Virginia Beach apartment complex now has to serve six years in prison.

Casheon Jones was one of several people authorities charged after a planned robbery gone wrong led to the shooting death of Taiwan Simon.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Marquel Leary and another man had gotten into a fight at an apartment complex on Overlook Court.

After this fight, Leary got a group of five others together — including jones — and planned a robbery to get back at this man.

The Commonwealth said the plan was for one person to go up to his apartment, and smoke weed with him in order to “get him relaxed.” They would then steal his debit card and revolver.

However, there was an exchange of gunfire when the group went to carry out this robbery. Leary was shot in the stomach during the shooting.

Jones pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, conspiracy, and accessory after the fact. On Jan. 11, 2018, Jones received suspended sentences for each charge.

Court records show Jones got three years with two suspended for both the conspiracy and accessory charges. For malicious wounding, Jones was sentenced to 20 years with 16 years suspended.

In all, Jones got a combined 26 years with 20 of that suspended. He is also facing 15 years of good behavior after he serves that time, as well as indefinite supervised probation.