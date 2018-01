PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many children begin their life long relationship with literature by having an adult read to them. Now, the organization “Read to Them” wants to take that book bond even further by having every member of the family and community reading the same book at the same time.

Read to Them – Virginia Reads One Book

Campaign Kickoff on Feb. 5

Find out how you can get your school involved by visiting ReadtoThem.org or call (804) 367-3195