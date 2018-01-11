Firefighters rescue dog from Toano house damaged in fire

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters rescued a dog Wednesday night from a fire that heavily damaged a house in James City County.

Bill Apperson, spokesperson with the James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, said crews were called to Chickahominy Road. Crews from York County and both the James City volunteer and county departments responded to the scene.

The first units on scene spotted the fire showing from an upstairs window. Apperson said crews were able to get the fire out in around 10 minutes.

All of the furnishings inside and parts of the home were destroyed.

Apperson said the homeowner told a firefighter his dog was inside, and probably under a bed.

The owner told firefighters a search of the house had already been done and no one was inside, according to Apperson.

A James City County Fire Department supervisor led a small crew inside the home — where they found the dog in “excellent health” hiding under a corner of the bed.

Apperson told local media outlets, “It is hard to understand how the dog survived. The pet and the owner were reunited and we all felt good about the outcome. I personally think it was a miracle.”

The homeowner and two others were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

James City County officials said the Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.