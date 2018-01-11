Fire heavily damages home under repair in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A house undergoing repair work in Portsmouth was heavily damaged Wednesday evening in a fire.

Portsmouth fire spokesperson Jeff Meyer confirmed the fire was at a two-story home on Broad Street, in the Port Norfolk area.

Firefighters were called out to the scene just after 4:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Meyer said crews had the fire under control within 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced that officials knew of since the building was vacant.

Investigators are continuing to look into what may have caused the fire.

Thirty minutes before crews were called to the Broad Street fire, they responded to a detached garage fire on Powhatan Avenue.

Meyer said the garage was heavily damaged, but no one was injured.