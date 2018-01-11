Family of six displaced after electrical fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A family of six were displaced after a residential fire on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Maple Street at around 2:38 p.m. for the fire. When units arrived on scene, crews found the second floor unit with smoky conditions.

Crews found an overheating issue with a multi-outlet electrical plug and had to open up a wall to determine if the issue had spread. There was no extension found.

Three adults and three children were displaced due to the power having to be turned off to the residence and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.