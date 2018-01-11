Dominion says record temps in January could impact your energy bill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy says the bitterly cold temperatures seen this month could impact your monthly bill.

The utility company says the first weekend of January saw more energy usage than any other week on record. Heating systems strained to keep pace with the arctic blast, leading to higher amounts of electricity being drawn.

Customers also set a record last Saturday and Sunday for the highest demand in energy ever during a 24-hour period.

We'll see lots of sun today but it will be very cold. Highs temps in the 20s, but the wind chills… -5 to 5 this am. 5-15 degrees this afternoon. Record low temps tonight. Dry. Slow drip the faucets. Try to stay warm and be safe on the roads! pic.twitter.com/2Le5FylHLC — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) January 5, 2018

Early January has been a challenge for utility companies, as a winter storm affected power for thousands. In Virginia Beach, tens of thousands of customers saw outages during the height of the storm.

Dominion says if you need more time to pay your bill, call them at 1-866-DOM-HELP. The company says it offers payment extensions, long-term payment plans and bill payment assistance.