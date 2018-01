VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dog died Wednesday morning after falling through a frozen pond in Virginia Beach, officials with Animal Control said.

Animal Control spokesperson Rebecca Franklin said the dog, a poodle mix, was let outside of a home along Leamore Square Road around 7:15 a.m.

Franklin said the dog got out of the yard, wandered onto a frozen pond and fell through. A police dive team recovered the dog around 9 a.m.

Franklin said there were no charges filed.