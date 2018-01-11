Crime stats in Norfolk hit 17-year low in 2017, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crime numbers dipped heavily in Norfolk in 2017, reaching numbers not seen since the start of the millennium, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

2017 saw a 19 percent reduction in violent crimes reported compared to 2016, down to 1,194 from 1,481.

“Last year was our safest year in seventeen years,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone.

Though that number may seem like a regression toward to mean after a particularly violent 2016, Norfolk police say the mark is also the lowest total number of violent crimes reported in a year since 2000.

Boone told 10 On Your Side back in April that a proactive approach to policing has helped in reducing crime.

“We’ve identified areas of concentrated criminal activity and allocated resources for those specific areas,” Boone. said “We cannot allow the few people engaged in criminal activity to steal from our community members their sense of safety and welfare.”

Property crimes (burglary, larceny, etc.) also were at a 17-year low, police say. The total number of crimes was 9,192 compared to 10,522 in 2016 — a 13 percent decrease. Police say that’s the largest one-year reduction since 2006.

Though the statistics are encouraging, Boone says that more can be done.

“Despite these numbers, we as a City still have a lot of work to do; however, I am pleased in the direction we are going. As we move forward into 2018, we will continue to strengthen our community relationships, emphasizing the shared responsibility on the safety of our City. I am honored to be the Chief of Police of this department and I am proud of my team and the community who have all played a part in keeping Norfolk safe.”