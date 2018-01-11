Callers help Kill Devil Hills police nab theft suspects

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Several theft suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Kill Devil Hills after witnesses tipped police to the crimes.

Police say the first call came just after 1 p.m. for a suspicious male lurking around a home in the 200 block of North Memorial Blvd.

The caller gave police the description of the man and his location, and stayed on the phone with the dispatcher to update police on the man’s location. Officers arrived minutes later and arrested 33-year-old Kevin Allan Smyth as he was leaving the home with a bag of stolen items.

But that wasn’t the only theft case officers responded to on Wednesday.

Just before midnight later that day, another caller alerted police of three people who were reportedly going through unlocked cars around the Oyster Point Condos.

The caller gave police a description of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle and stayed on the line to relay their movements.

Police then swooped in and arrested 20-year-old Skyler Lasco, 25-year-old Allen Shreaves and 18-year-old Bailey Garrett, charging them with multiple counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles and possession of stolen property.

All of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, and one of the items taken was a Ruger .357 magnum revolver loaded with hollow point rounds. Police say the revolver is among the items that haven’t been linked to back to an owner.

Those who had their cars broken into are asked to call police at (252) 473-3444, and residents around the area are urged to keep their vehicles locked at all times.

Police emphasized that calls from witnesses were key to stopping these crimes. They ask that if you “see something, say something” by calling 911.