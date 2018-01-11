Blood shortage following canceled drives in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Every day in Hampton Roads, the American Red Cross needs to collect 350 pints of blood. Blood drives all over our area were cancelled when the winter weather hit last week and that left the region’s blood supply in trouble.

Bernadette Jay, the External Communications Manager with American Red Cross, says the agency tries to keep a five-day supply of blood on hand. When drives don’t take place and donors cannot make it to their center in Norfolk, there is a risk of having to take from the saved supply. Having blood for emergencies, their hospital partners, cancer patients and burn victims is vital.

All blood types are in need and the American Red Cross is asking those who were planning to donate, have not donated in a while or would be willing to donate to make an appointment or attend a blood drive.

Two blood drives are being held Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News and at Chesapeake Square Mall in Chesapeake.

For more information on additional drives or to find out more about blood donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org.