Banister Nissan opening second location in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Banister Automotive is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 at noon to celebrate the opening of Banister Nissan in Chesapeake.

They recently opened their Norfolk location on Dec. 23 with a celebration that included many public figures, including the Norfolk mayor.

Spokesperson for the event, Kimberly Wimbish, says Dan Banister has been in the car business for over 20 years and owns two of the 22 total African-American owned Nissan dealerships nationwide, .

Banister went from being a salesperson at a car dealership to an owner of his own franchise.

He currently has over 168 employees and serves on 11 different boards throughout the community, according to Wimbish.

Banister has donated new cars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helped them raised over $1.5 million dollars in the past year, Wimbish said.