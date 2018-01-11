PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Of course there will be cars, trucks and SUV’s on display at this weekend’s 2018 HRADA International Auto Show, but there will also be demonstrations, entertainment for the kids and much more.

2018 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center For Tickets, Schedule, Discounts and all the information you need, visit HamptonRoadsAutoShow.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hampton Roads Auto Dealers Association.