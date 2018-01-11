1 dead, another injured after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Newport News on Thursday night.

Dispatchers say the call for the shooting came in at 6:24 p.m. from the 1100 block of Tarrytown Ct.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside of an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene and they’re investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was also reportedly shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, but his injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

