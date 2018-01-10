Williamsburg man shot leaving Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Williamsburg man was shot multiple times in Hampton late Monday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of Jonquil Lane. Investigators say they determined the victim was leaving a home when someone fired several shots. Despite receiving several gunshot wounds, police say the suspect is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.