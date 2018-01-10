What’s Happening: MLK Tribute Concert, Art Exhibit, and Bird Watching

Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert: Saturday, Jan. 10

The songs for a dreamer concert will feature orchestral and vocal music that inspires that legacy of Dr. King. Through the VSO’s Harmony Project Concert program, this performance is free and open to the public.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Revival Church

Cost: Free Admission

More Than A Pretty Face Art Exhibit: Runs until Jan. 21

This exhibit brings together one hundred works in a variety of media that examines self-portraits and portraits of other artists.

When: Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Fine Arts Center

Cost: $4 and Up

Winter Waterfowls Walks: Runs until Feb. 17

Take part in a one-mile hike along Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Bay Trail.

An expert birder will be your guide. Observe and enjoy the variety of waterfowl that feed and rest there during the winter months.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Cost: Free Admission