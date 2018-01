VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break Wednesday morning has closed a portion of Virginia Beach Blvd.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police, all eastbound lanes near the 4100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. are closed due to a large water main break.

Police are asking drivers to take and alternate route, such as Bonney Road, while traveling today.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.