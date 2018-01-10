Virginia high court to hear Roy Watford case today

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads man is taking the fight to clear his name all the way to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Roy Watford’s attorney is expected to argue his client’s case in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a story 10 On Your Side has been covering since 2016. Watford says he was wrongfully convicted of the 1977 rape of a 12-year-old girl in Portsmouth. He argues that DNA testing excludes him as one of the girl’s three rapists.

Watford, who was 18 at the time, says he pleaded guilty because his grandfather was scared he’d spend the rest of life in prison if he was convicted at trial.

Watford was sentenced to 10 years of probation and never served any jail time. But he had a felony conviction on his record. At an evidentiary hearing last year, his attorney argued in a Portsmouth court that Watford should be given a writ of innocence.

The judge heard the evidence, but didn’t make a decision. The case was instead sent to the commonwealth’s high court.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will be in the courtroom and have updates from Richmond.