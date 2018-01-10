US Marshals release new images, info of man charged in 2017 double murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A reward for information is being offered as authorities continue to search for the man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father in Newport News.

Patricia Joseph and Jessie Barnes were killed in the July 30, 2017 shooting in mobile home off York River Lane.

Police later identified 32-year-old Amos Jacob Arroyo as the suspect, and took out warrants for two counts of first-degree murder and other related charges. Joseph is the mother of their two children, who were at the trailer when the shooting happened.

A man who said he was inside the trailer at the time of the shooting called 911. “I didn’t see him. He knocked on the door and then he started shooting before the door even opened,” the caller said of the suspect.

The man, who was reportedly not seen by Arroyo, ran outside of the trailer and hid until police arrived. While hiding, the man said he overheard a conversation between Arroyo and one of the children: “I could hear – ‘Did you kill mommy? Did you kill mommy? Why did you do that? Why did you do that?’ I could hear him going, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s OK,’ and like I said, I think I heard a car go like, kinda drive off.”

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals say agents found Arroyo’s vehicle on Aug. 1, 2017 — along with identity cards belonging to him — abandoned in a Walmart parking lot off Interstate 95 in Georgia.

New surveillance images of Arroyo in the Walmart the morning of July 31 were released on Wednesday — along with an image of Arroyo at a gas station 11 minutes before the murders and a photo from 2015.

Investigators say Arroyo bought a backpack, underwear, socks, a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and t-shirts at the Walmart. This is the last confirmed sighting of Arroyo.

“He hit the ground running,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia Bobby Mathieson said. “The morning after the murders he was already 500 miles away. By the time we found his vehicle in Georgia, we were a day behind him. Not only did he leave his car behind, we believe he left his old identity behind as well.”

It is believed Arroyo might be using a fake name. The 32-year-old has ties all over the country, according investigators.

He was born in the Bronx, New York and grew up in West Covina, California. In fact, investigators say he still has strong ties across California, including the city of Azusa.

Arroyo’s last known residence was in Newport News. He also has several other known ties — Norfolk; Coral Springs, Florida; Georgia; Newark, Delaware; New York; Puerto Rico; and Texas.

In addition to those ties, investigators say Arroyo speaks Spanish and has previously traveled to Mexico. He is known to have dated older men and women in the past, allegedly using them for money.

Arroyo spent four months in the Army in 2004, according to investigators.

A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of Arroyo. Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) if you know anything.

Amos Jacob Arroyo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An undated photo of Amos Jacob Arroyo. Credit: Newport News Police. A 2015 photo of Amos Jacob Arroyo provided by U.S. Marshals. This surveillance image provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Amos Jacob Arroyo at a gas station in Newport News on July 30, 2017, minutes before he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her father. These surveillance images provided by the U.S. Marshals show Amos Jacob Arroyo at Walmart in Georgia July 31, 2017. This was the last confirmed sighting of Arroyo. Authorities say Arroyo murdered his ex-girlfriend, Patricia Joseph, and her father, Jessie Barnes, the previous day. Arroyo is wanted for murder and has known ties across the country.