KILL DEVIL HILLS N.C. (WAVY) – The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says the recent winter weather damaged a section of pavement on East Main Street.

Crews have placed stone along the area for a temporary surface and will be working with the Town Engineer on a more permanent solution.

Motorists traveling on East Main Street are advised to drive with caution in the effected area.

