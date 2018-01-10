Shelly Simonds concedes result of House race in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds has concede the results of a highly contested election for a House of Delegates seat in Newport News.
Republican Del. David Yancey won the seat for the 94th District last week after his name was pulled out of a bowl. The name drawing came at the end of a handful of months in which both sides challenged the results.
Simonds said in her concession tweet Wednesday, “I just tried to make a personal phone call to him and would like to ask him to vote for Medicaid expansion.”
The concession from Simonds comes the same day as the Virginia General Assembly is convening for its 2018 legislative session.
