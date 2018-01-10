Scammers using Chesapeake deputies’ names in latest scheme

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few months ago the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office warned residents of a phone scam circulating the area. Now, they’re saying the scammers have changed their approach.

Originally the scammers were claiming to be a deputy at the sheriff’s office. Chesapeake officers say now the scammers are using actual names of deputies to impersonate them.

These scammers demand immediate payment and claim the resident has an outstanding warrant or they failed to show for jury duty.

Chesapeake officers say the scammers are telling residents they will be arrested if they don’t pay a fine.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is reminding residents they never ask for personal information or payments over the phone, nor do they negotiate payments in the place of an arrest.

Anyone with questions about a warrant may contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.