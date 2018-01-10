Portsmouth animal shelter seeks help after pipe burst

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What are the odds of pipe bursts at two separate Hampton Roads animal shelters on the same day?

On Monday, seven pipes burst at the Virginia Beach SPCA, causing damage to its computer system and forcing the shelter to shut off its water supply.

Meanwhile in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Humane Society says staff arrived that morning to find water all throughout the shelter’s kennel area.

They said all the dogs were safe and water to the building was eventually restored on Tuesday, but they’ll still need to replace the kennel’s insulation and ceiling tiles.

Friends of the shelter were able to bring bottled water for the dogs while the water was shut off, but linens, towels and monetary donations are still needed.

The Virginia Beach SPCA says it’s set to reopen on Wednesday, January 10.

In a Facebook post Monday, the shelter said the animals were safe, but they were in need of donations of towels, blankets, sheets, and 5-gallon jugs of water. Donations can be made online or can dropped off at their main shelter.