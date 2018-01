RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Terry McAuliffe will make one final address Wednesday night as Virginia’s governor.

McAuliffe’s final State of the Commonwealth is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Richmond. Earlier in the day, the General Assembly will kick-off its 2018 legislative session.

McAuliffe’s successor, current Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, is set be inaugurated on Saturday.

Look for more coverage of McAuliffe’s speech later today.