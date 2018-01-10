Late night flights? Oceana jets set to fly into evening this week after winter storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The recent winter storm brought the usual outcomes to Virginia Beach: icy roads, school closures and burst pipes.

But how about some late night jet noise?

The Navy says F/A-18 Hornet pilots could be conducting training flights from NAS Oceana as late as 11 p.m. this week because of delays caused by the storm.

Oceana Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Colaizzi says the flights will include touch-and-go landings and other “intensive flight operations” to prepare for carrier operations.

She said pilots conducted similar late night training measures at this time just over two years ago, but only due to carrier deployment and not winter weather.

Local residents should expect the flights to continue through the end of the week.

So while your neighbors might still get mad at you for blasting Kenny Loggin’s “Danger Zone” into the night, there’ll likely be jet noise to pair along with it.