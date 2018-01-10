In The Kitchen: Shrimp and Grits with Crab Topped Tuna

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Austin Horn from Stripers Waterside came into our kitchen and gave us a preview of what you can expect for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. Austin made Shrimp & Grits along with Crab topped Seared Tuna Steak.

Stripers Waterside

Inside Waterside District

(757) 837-4100

StripersWaterside.com

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

Starts this Sunday, Jan.14 and runs until next Sunday, Jan. 21.

For a full restaurant listing and menus… visit DowntownNorfolk.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.