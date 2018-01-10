In the Audience: WOOFSTOCK II

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA is throwing a party, and they truly hope it goes to the dogs … and cats!

Penny Commander from Penny Wile Court Reporting and Rob Blizard from the Norfolk SPCA shared all of the details on how you can enjoy the music of The FUZZ Band, food from Charlie’s American Cafe and the company of other humans with a place in their heart for animals in need.

WOOFSTOCK II hosted by Penny Wile Court Reporting

Saturday at 8 p.m.

Charlie’s American Cafe – 4024 Granby Street – Norfolk

Admission: $10 donation at the door