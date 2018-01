SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer transporting hogs overturned Wednesday morning on a road in Smithfield.

Virginia State Police say the troopers responded to the crash just after 4:30 a.m. on Foursquare Road near Courthouse Highway. The driver was not injured.

Foursquare Road was closed for several hours following the crash, with a detour in place.

UPDATE: ISLE OF WIGHT: Crash at Route 620 and 258 cleared. Detour has been lifted. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 10, 2018

It is not known how many hogs may have been injured or killed in the crash. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.