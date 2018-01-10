PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A carnival is coming to the stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater this weekend with the premiere of a brand new musical called “Grotesquerie Lake.”
Author and Composer James Rubio, along with Artistic Director Bart Kuebler joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.
Grotesquerie Lake: A New Musical by James Rubio
Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Zeiders American Dream Theater
Virginia Beach Town Center
AmericanDreamTheater.org
(757) 499-0317
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.