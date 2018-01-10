Garden Wedding Giveaway!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As part of its 80th Anniversary Celebration, the Norfolk Botanical Garden is going to grant the wedding wishes of a local couple. After sifting through hundreds of love stories, three couples have been chosen as semifinalists to win the day of their dreams this fall.

Keep it here on The Hampton Roads Show as we’ll introduce you to the couples and share their love stories with you.

Online voting begins on Jan. 25 and the winner will be announced Feb. 25 at the VOW Bridal Showcase.

You can learn more about the 2018 80th Anniversary Wedding Giveaway or start planning your garden wedding by visiting NBGWeddings.org or call (757) 441-5830

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Norfolk Botanical Garden.