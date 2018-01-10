Family of 6 displaced after accidental fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults, four kids and two dogs are displaced after an accidental fire damaged their home Wednesday morning.

Virginia Beach firefighters say an electrical issue caused the home in the 3000 block of Blitz Court to catch fire around 11 a.m.

The home in the Magic Hollow community was almost completed gutted by the fire, officials say.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is reminding citizens not to overload electrical circuits and to maintain at least one smoke alarm in the home, unlike this particular case.

There were no injuries reported.