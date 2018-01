VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to an excavator that caught fire on Taylor Farm Road on Tuesday.

Officials say that around 4:06 p.m., crews were dispatched to a commercial fire in the 2500 block of Taylor Road. Units on scene had an excavator on fire on top of a mulch pile.

The fire was marked under control at 5:51 p.m. There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.