Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant Newport News hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A two-alarm fire damaged a vacant hotel early Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Jim Gower, a spokesperson with Newport News Fire Department, says a passerby saw smoke and flames coming from the old Wynwood hotel.

Fire crews were on the scene just before 5 a.m.

Gower says a second alarm was called because size of the four-story building. The fire was contained to one of the fourth floor rooms.

Newport News received mutual aid in battling the fire from Hampton.

The hotel has been empty for years. Gower says the building’s fire suppression system was not working.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.