Crash with injuries reported near Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash with injuries was reported Wednesday morning on Hampton Boulevard, near Naval Station Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the two-vehicle crash happened southbound on Hampton Boulevard at Baker Road. It was reported just after 5 a.m.

Southbound lanes at that intersection were blocked following the crash.

Dispatch says one of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a power pole. It is unclear how many people may have injured in the crash.

