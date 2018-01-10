Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning crash knocked out power for hundreds of customers in Chesapeake, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion’s outage map showed an outage between S. Military Highway and Interstate 64, extending just over the Interstate 464 interchange.

The cause of the outage was listed as a “vehicle accident.” More than 400 outages were reported in the area, before power was restored.

Officers were called to the crash scene off Campostella Road just before 1 a.m. Police say a minivan hit a utility pole, and that the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The crash affected traffic lights on Military Highway, near the Gilmerton Bridge, during the outage.

