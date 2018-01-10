Court orders Va. Beach window seller to pay restitution for defrauding homeowners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach court has ordered a window seller to pay nearly $150,000 in restitution for defrauding homeowners.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit in July 2017 against Virginia Beach-based Sea-Thru Windows and owner Jeffery Pesich.

The lawsuit accused the company of taking money from homeowners before work was completed — in addition to making false statements about when windows would be delivered.

Herring also accused the company and Pesich of using the money for personal items and other business.

The almost $150,000 in restitution will go toward 64 customers affected by this fraud.

According to Herring’s office, the Virginia Board for Contractors revoked Sea-Thru’s contractor’s license in March 2017.

