Beach police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested the suspect in a fatal New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. One of the drivers, 42-year-old Thomas Gordon Hitt, was initially taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

The second driver, 26-year-old Tyeler Hutton, was arrested on Wednesday.

Hutton is faced with several charges: felony hit and run resulting in death, reckless driving, driving on a suspended/revoked operators license, no seatbelt and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

