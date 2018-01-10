Beach man pleads guilty to robbing real estate agent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a real estate agent at gunpoint in 2017.

Police say James Anthony Weil contacted the agent in May of 2016, saying that he was interesting in seeing a house that was on the market. However, police say he robbed the agent at gunpoint.

Weil was later seen on security cameras using a credit he had stolen. Police arrested and charged him with abduction, robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

Court records show Weil is scheduled for sentencing in April.