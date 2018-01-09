Virginia Beach man accused of several sex crimes involving child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man is accused of several sex crimes involving a child.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Leedente Brown for peeping into an occupied dwelling and taking indecent liberties with a child. He is also being charged with two counts of producing/distributing child porn.

Investigators say the charges stem from incidents that happened between June and August 2017 at a home on Halter Drive.

Officials have confirmed the victim and suspect do know each other.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.