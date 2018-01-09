Newport News PD releases video connected to November armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News have released new video connected to an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in November.

According to police, the robbery happened Nov. 24, 2017 on Arden Drive. Officers called to the scene spoke with a 54-year-old man, who said he pulled up to the curb in front of his brother’s house when he was approached by two men.

One of these men was armed and point the gun at the man, and demanded his wallet and money. The other suspect took his cellphone, according to police.

Police say both suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and had the lower parts of their faces covered.

The video released on Tuesday shows a man stopped at a bank in the city. Police say the man was depositing a check stolen in the November incident.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize the man.