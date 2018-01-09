Va. Beach SPCA closes after broken water pipe causes damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA says it will be closed Tuesday after a water pipe broke and damaged its IT department.

The shelter’s main location was forced to close early Monday because of the situation.

In a Facebook post Monday, the shelter said the animals were safe, but they were in need donations of towels, blankets, sheets, and 5 gallon jugs of water.

Donations can be dropped off at the main shelter. A limited number of staff will be working in shifts throughout the day on Tuesday.

Repairs are underway, but the shelter said there was major damage to its server room and computer equipment.

Phone lines are also down, so the shelter says it can be best reached through email.