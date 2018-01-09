United to provide nonstop flights from Norfolk to Denver

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nonstop flights to Denver will be offered at Norfolk International Airport starting this summer.

The airport announced this week that United Airlines will be servicing the flights starting June 8.

Norfolk Airport Authority executive director Robert Bowen stated in the announcement, “This new nonstop service provides our local community needed access to Denver and also offers greater west coast and pacific reach through United’s Denver hub. We are gratified that United has selected Norfolk for this service expansion.”

Allegiant Airways began offering nonstop flights from Norfolk to Florida last October.

Tickets for the initial flights to Denver are now being sold at United.com. Prices are starting at $208 for basic economy and are listed as high as $427 for first class.

The new flights are part of eight new domestic routes United is rolling out this year.

Visiting all 50 states just got a little easier. https://t.co/5SbtoiEca9 pic.twitter.com/p5entV2MgQ — United (@united) January 8, 2018