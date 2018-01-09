Trump: I’d ‘beat Oprah’ in 2020 presidential match-up

NEW YORK (NBC) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would beat Oprah Winfrey in any prospective 2020 presidential faceoff — and that such a race would “be a lot of fun.”

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” Trump told reporters, following a bipartisan gathering of congressional leaders in the White House cabinet room.

“I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run,” Trump said.

Speculation surrounding a possible 2020 bid by Winfrey exploded following the mogul’s headline-grabbing remarks at the Golden Globes Sunday night.