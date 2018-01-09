Trump: I’d ‘beat Oprah’ in 2020 presidential match-up

ADAM EDELMAN, NBC News Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK (NBC) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would beat Oprah Winfrey in any prospective 2020 presidential faceoff — and that such a race would “be a lot of fun.”

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” Trump told reporters, following a bipartisan gathering of congressional leaders in the White House cabinet room.

Related: Oprah speech has Democrats buzzing about possible 2020 run

“I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run,” Trump said.

Speculation surrounding a possible 2020 bid by Winfrey exploded following the mogul’s headline-grabbing remarks at the Golden Globes Sunday night.