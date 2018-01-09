Suspects wanted in robbery, carjacking incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking to identify two suspects who robbed two women last week.

Police say the incident started at the Medicap Pharmacy on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on Jan. 2. A 50-year-old Chesapeake woman and a 89-year-old Newport News woman were there to pick up a prescription.

The two were approached by a woman outside the pharmacy who asked them for directions.

Police say this woman pressed an object into the back of one of the victims, before forcing them into the 50-year-old woman’s car and ordering her to drive to a nearby restaurant.

There, a man described a “Hispanic” got into the car. Both suspects took cash and cellphones from the women, before they got out of the car and ordered them not to call police.

Police provided surveillance video showing one of the suspects walking around inside the pharmacy. A photo of this suspect was also released.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.